Blue Bird Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 28), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. The bottom line, however, increased 16.6% from the year-ago quarter. Blue Bird generated net revenues of $350.2 million, which increased from $302.9 million reported in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023 and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335 million.
Blue Bird Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote
Key Tidbits
In the fiscal fourth quarter, bus sales rose $45.8 million due to an increase in units booked. The number of buses booked in the quarter rose to 2,466 units from 2,116 units booked in the same period of fiscal 2023 as a result of changes in customer and product mix and improvements in the supply chain. Parts sales grew $1.4 million, driven by price increases due to ongoing inflationary pressures, higher fulfillment volumes and product and channel mix.
The cost of goods sold totaled $290.6 million, up from $253 million in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023 due to an increase in units booked. Gross profit increased to $59.6 million from $50 million reported in the year-ago period due to higher net sales.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $34 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up from $20.8 million in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $41.3 million from $40.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
As of Sept. 28, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalent totaled $127.7 million, up from $78.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2023. Long-term debt totaled $90 million compared with $110.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2023.
At the end of fiscal 2024, Blue Bird generated $111.1 million from operating activities compared with $119.9 million generated in fiscal 2023.
BLBD’s Fiscal 2025 Guidance
The company expects fiscal 2025 net revenues in the range of $1.4-$1.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $190-$210 million while adjusted free cash flow is expected in the range of $40-$60 million.
Blue Bird’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BLBD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM - Free Report) , Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) and BYD Company Limited (BYDDY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.66% and 51.98%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 75 cents and 88 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 2.97%. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 2 cents each in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 25.07% and 31.51%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 35 cents and 39 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.