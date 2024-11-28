Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PagerDuty (PD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PagerDuty (PD - Free Report) reported $118.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.5 million, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +56.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PagerDuty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Billings: $117.77 million compared to the $119.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Customers: 15,050 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15,046.
  • Dollar-based Net Retention Rate: 107% compared to the 106.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of PagerDuty have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

