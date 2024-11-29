Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) is a casino entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX - Free Report) is a healthcare products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA - Free Report) is a lawn and garden products company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

