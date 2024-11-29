Back to top

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value M

(NWHFX - Free Report) : 0.93% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NWHFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. NWHFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.47%.

USAA Aggressive Growth Fund

(USAUX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. USAUX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 16.54% over the last five years, USAUX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors F2

(WMFFX - Free Report) : 0.37% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. WMFFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.23% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


