Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 29, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. ((DELL - Free Report) ) tumbled 12.3% after the company issued poor earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter. 
  • HP Inc.’s ((HPQ - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 11.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 per share.
  • Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. ((URBN - Free Report) ) surged 18.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share.
  • Ambarella, Inc.’s ((AMBA - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.11 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) - free report >>

Published in

retail tech-stocks