Denison Mines Enters Deal to Form 3 Uranium Joint Ventures With Cosa
Denison Mines Corp. (DNN - Free Report) announced that it entered a deal with Cosa Resources to develop three uranium exploration joint ventures in the eastern part of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan.
Details on Denison Mines-Cosa Deal
According to the acquisition agreement, Cosa will acquire a 70% stake in properties from Denison Mines. Upon the completion of the transaction, the parties will establish joint ventures for each property. Cosa will be the project operator, whereas Denison Mines will retain a 30% interest in each property.
Cosa has secured the option to reduce the NSR royalty rate on the Darby and Packrat projects to 1% by paying CA$2 million ($1.43 million) per project.
The deal’s completion is subject to conditions and regulatory approvals.
DNN’s Benefits of the Transaction
Denison Mines will receive significant consideration, which includes 14.2 million Cosa common shares upfront, deferred equity consideration of $2.25 million in additional Cosa shares, and royalties on each property.
As part of the agreement, Cosa must invest at least $6.5 million in exploration expenditure at the Murphy Lake North and Darby properties to maintain its operatorship and ownership level. This will incentivize exploration activity in the region.
Denison Mines will retain a minimum 30% direct interest in the properties and become Cosa's largest shareholder. This will give DNN pre-emptive rights and a buydown power for the Darby property. Denison Mines will also have the right to appoint directors to Cosa's board, given it holds the required shares.
Denison Mines’ Share Price Performance
DNN shares have gained 25.7% over the past year against the industry's 3.8% fall.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DNN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DNN currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are CF Industries Inc. (CF - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) . CF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and CRS and NGVT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CF Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.32 per share. CF’s shares gained 20.6% in the last year.
Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.61 per share. Its shares skyrocketed 162.7% in the last year.
Ingevity has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 95.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGVT’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share. Its shares gained 25.7% in the last year.