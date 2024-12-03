Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Large-Cap Growth ETF (FTC) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 43% from its 52-week low of $103.42 per share. 

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

FTC in Focus

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund offers exposure to the growth segment of the large-cap U.S. stock market. It has key holdings in industrials, financials, information technology and consumer discretionary. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund charges 60 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large-Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The large-cap growth corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the stock market. Both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 Index hit new record highs and logged the best month of the year. Most of the gains were driven by the post-election rally seen on the back of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. In particular, growth stocks tend to outperform in a trending market (i.e., a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend).

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, FTC has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.


Published in

etfs