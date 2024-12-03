We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Kroger (KR) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Kroger (KR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $34.29 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kroger metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Total sales to retail customers without fuel' stands at $30.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Sales- Supermarket fuel sales' to come in at $3.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Other sales' should arrive at $284.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kroger here>>>
Kroger shares have witnessed a change of +8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>