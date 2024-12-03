Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) is a home furnishings company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40% downward over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) is an asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HTCMY - Free Report) is a construction machinery company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.9% downward over the last 60 days.

