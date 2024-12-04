Back to top

3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of March 31, 2024, GSAM had $2.6 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 1,800 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Enh Core Eq Fund-InvShares (GSLLX - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts Inv (GLCTX - Free Report) and Goldman Sachs Small Cp Val Insghts Inv (GTTTX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Enh Core Eq Fund-InvShares fund invests most of its net assets in equity investments across all market capitalizations. GSLLX advisors also invest a small portion of their net assets in foreign securities, which include issues from emerging markets quoted in foreign currencies.

Goldman Sachs Enh Core Eq Fund-InvShares has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%. As of the end of May 2024, GSLLX held 123 issues, with 7.4% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts Inv fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of large-cap domestic and foreign equity investments traded in the United States. GLCTX advisors may also invest in fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts Inv has three-year annualized returns of 7.8%. Len Ioffe has been one of the fund managers of GLCTX since 2011.

Goldman Sachs Small Cp Val Insghts Inv fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity securities in small-cap U.S. companies. GTTTX advisors also invest in foreign issues.

Goldman Sachs Small Cp Val Insghts Inv has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%. GTTTX has an expense ratio of 0.95%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

