3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
American Beacon Large Cap Value A(ALVAX - Free Report) . ALVAX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.98%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.58%.
Wells Fargo Precious Metals Admiral(EKWDX - Free Report) : 1.12% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like EKWDX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 10.11% over the last five years, EKWDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS IB(HDGBX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.63%. Five year annual return: 12%. HDGBX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.