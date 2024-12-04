For the quarter ended October 2024, Donaldson (
Donaldson (DCI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended October 2024, Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $900.1 million, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $891.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +1.22%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Industrial products: $257.60 million versus $260.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
- Net Sales- Mobile Solutions: $572.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $562.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
- Net Sales- Life Sciences segment: $70.10 million compared to the $70.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions: $212.40 million compared to the $223.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense: $45.20 million compared to the $36.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27% year over year.
- Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road: $89.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $95.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.
- Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road: $32.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.1%.
- Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket: $451.20 million compared to the $432.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
- Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment: $104.70 million versus $99.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products: $41 million compared to the $46.77 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences: -$5.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$1.01 million.
- Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated: -$9.90 million compared to the -$11.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Donaldson have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.