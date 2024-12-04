We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ryanair Traffic Numbers for November 2024 Improve Year Over Year
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) , a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for November 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.
The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 13 million in November 2024, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase. The November load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 92% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. RYAAY operated more than 73,750 flights in November 2024.
Passenger volume has been robust at Ryanair over the past few months owing to the rebound in air-traffic from COVID-19 lows. Driven by the air travel demand strength, RYAAY's traffic grew 9% year over year during fiscal 2024. During the first half of fiscal 2025, traffic grew 9% year over year despite multiple Boeing (BA - Free Report) delivery delays.
To meet the upbeat demand, Ryanair expects its traffic view to grow 8% on a year-over-year basis for fiscal 2025, subject to no worsening of current Boeing delivery delays.
RYAAY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Shares of Ryanair have plunged 17.1% so far this year against 36.5% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD - Free Report) and Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) . Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
EXPD has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter and met in the other quarter), delivering an average surprise of 4.75%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s 2024 earnings has been revised 6.4% upward over the past 90 days. EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.38% for 2024. Shares of EXPD have lost 4.5% so far this year.
WAB has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 9.46%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s 2024 earnings has been revised 2.5% upward over the past 90 days. WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.55% for 2024. Shares of WAB have gained 57.4% so far this year.