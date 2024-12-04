Salesforce.com (
Compared to Estimates, Salesforce.com (CRM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) reported $9.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $2.11 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.34 billion, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Salesforce.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Salesforce.com here>>>
- Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Current: $26.4 billion compared to the $26.04 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Total: $53.1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.71 billion.
- Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Noncurrent: $26.7 billion compared to the $27.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- Americas: $6.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
- Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $996 million versus $926.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe: $2.23 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
- Revenue- Professional services and other: $565 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $528.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
- Revenue- Subscription and support: $8.88 billion versus $8.81 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
- Revenue- Subscription and support- Service: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Subscription and support- Marketing and Commerce: $1.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
- Revenue- Subscription and support- Platform and Other: $1.83 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
- Revenue- Subscription and support- Integration and Analytics: $1.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion.
Shares of Salesforce.com have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.