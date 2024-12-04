We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uranium Energy (UEC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest trading session, Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) closed at $8.19, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.
The uranium mining and exploration company's shares have seen an increase of 11.26% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.75%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Uranium Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.1 million, up 15445.45% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.09 per share and a revenue of $104.1 million, signifying shifts of +200% and +46373.21%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Uranium Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Uranium Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 90. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.3 of its industry.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.