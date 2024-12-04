Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Couchbase (BASE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE - Free Report) reported $51.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of -$0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.63 million, representing a surprise of +1.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Couchbase performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $220.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $219.84 million.
  • Revenue- Total subscription revenue: $49.30 million compared to the $48.64 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $2.33 million compared to the $1.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year.
Shares of Couchbase have returned +28.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

