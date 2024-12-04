Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Campbell (CPB) Q1 Earnings

Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) reported $2.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +2.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Campbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Meals & Beverages: $1.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.
  • Net Sales- Snacks: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
  • Operating Earnings- Meals & Beverages: $337 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $317.88 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Corporate: -$106 million compared to the -$50.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Earnings- Snacks: $142 million versus $154.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Campbell have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

