Marvell (MRVL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.52 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion, representing a surprise of +4.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marvell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue by end market- Data center: $1.10 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +98.1%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure: $84.70 million versus $80.28 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -73.2% change.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial: $82.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $80.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.2%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Consumer: $96.50 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $90.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.8%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking: $150.90 million compared to the $158.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.3% year over year.
Shares of Marvell have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

