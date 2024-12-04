Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Descartes Systems (DSGX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, Descartes Systems (DSGX - Free Report) reported revenue of $168.76 million, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was -4.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Descartes Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Services: $149.68 million compared to the $146.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- License: $3.46 million versus $1.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $15.62 million versus $14.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Descartes Systems have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

