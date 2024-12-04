We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Spire to Gain From Investments and Expanding Customer Base
Spire (SR - Free Report) benefits from its investments in strengthening and expanding its operations, enabling it to meet the rising demand from an expanding customer base. It has a tendency to use technology to advance operations to save costs and improve services.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to environmental laws.
SR’s Tailwinds
Spire has a capital investment plan of $7.4 billion over the next 10 years to strengthen its existing operations. SR expects this systematic investment to drive 7-8% rate base growth over the long term. The company has registered a consistent increase in the average number of gas utility customers over the past few years. Spire collaborated with ONE Future to make its operations sustainable.
In January 2024, Spire closed an agreement worth $175 million with CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to acquire MoGas Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline, and Omega Pipeline, a connected gas distribution system. The deal fits in Spire’s existing midstream businesses as it bolsters resiliency and helps expand its footprint in Missouri.
Headwinds for SR Stock
Natural gas supply to Spire Marketing's customers is contingent on the performance of its suppliers, and the pipeline and storage operators' ability to meet delivery commitments. Midstream also relies on third-party pipelines and other facilities to provide distribution choices to and from its facilities. Any disruption in the suppliers' performance might have an adverse impact on the company's financial performance.
Spire's operations are subject to a variety of environmental laws and regulations. Complying with the same raises operating costs, and failing to do so may result in the loss of needed permits and licenses, as well as fines, penalties or business interruptions. These charges might have a significant influence on the company's profitability.
SR Stock Price Movement
In the past month, SR shares have rallied 14.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
