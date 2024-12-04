See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Transamerica Large Value Opps R4 (TLOFX) - free report >>
American Funds Growth Port R5 (RGWFX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Transamerica Large Value Opps R4 (TLOFX) - free report >>
American Funds Growth Port R5 (RGWFX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Wells Fargo Disciplined US Core Admiral(EVSYX - Free Report) has a 0.77% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. EVSYX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.76% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Transamerica Large Value Opps R4(TLOFX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. TLOFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.78% over the last five years, TLOFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
American Funds Growth Portfolio R5(RGWFX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.06%. Management fee: 0%. Five year annual return: 12.38%. RGWFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.