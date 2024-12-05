We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into C3.ai (AI) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 23.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $91.01 million, exhibiting an increase of 24.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some C3.ai metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional services' to come in at $9.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.2% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should come in at $81.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross margin- Professional services' of 84.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83% in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross margin- Subscription' will reach 55.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 53%.
View all Key Company Metrics for C3.ai here>>>
C3.ai shares have witnessed a change of +38.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.