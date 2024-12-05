Back to top

Insights Into C3.ai (AI) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 23.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $91.01 million, exhibiting an increase of 24.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some C3.ai metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional services' to come in at $9.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should come in at $81.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross margin- Professional services' of 84.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross margin- Subscription' will reach 55.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 53%.

