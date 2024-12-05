Thor Industries (
Compared to Estimates, Thor Industries (THO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) reported $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion, representing a surprise of -4.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -61.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Thor Industries here>>>
- Units sales - Recreation Vehicles - European: 8,635 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,768.
- Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable: 30,018 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 26,709.
- Units sales - Total: 42,394 compared to the 43,437 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Units sales - Total recreation Vehicles (Total North America): 33,759 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32,669.
- Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized: 3,741 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,579.
- Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European: $604.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $679.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.6%.
- Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable: $898.78 million versus $845.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.
- Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles: $2.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.1%.
- Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized: $505.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $580.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29%.
- Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$59.62 million compared to the -$64.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Other: $193.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $205.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
Shares of Thor Industries have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.