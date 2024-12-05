Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Foot Locker (FL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) reported $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -15.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 2.4% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker: 376 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 381.
  • Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP): 2,450 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,444.
  • Number of stores - Champs Sports: 390 versus 383 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross square footage - Total: 12,843 Ksq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12,814.83 Ksq ft.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada: 84 compared to the 83 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 691 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 682.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe: 620 compared to the 623 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Footaction: 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross square footage - Champs Sports: 2,345 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,319.94 Ksq ft.
  • Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S. 3,999 Ksq ft versus 3,959.19 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Asia Pacific: 140 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 140.
Shares of Foot Locker have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

