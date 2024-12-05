Back to top

Chewy (CHWY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.88 billion, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was -13.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chewy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Customers: 20,160 compared to the 20,091 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net sales per active customer: $567 versus $568.26 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Consumables: $2.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion.
  • Net Sales- Other: $537.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $538.43 million.
  • Net Sales- Hardgoods: $296.53 million compared to the $289.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Chewy have returned +15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

