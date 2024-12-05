See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Toast (TOST) and Viking Holdings (VIK) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Style Score for Value. This week he has a transportation stock and a company that services the restaurant sector.
Toast (TOST - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an A for Growth and an F for Value. This is the company that makes the little tablet a server gives you after the meal which shows what you ordered (and hopefully received) and includes a slot for your credit card. Early feedback from restaurants is that they love it as it saves steps. The company is expected to post $4.93B in revenue this year for 27.6% growth and $6.13B in 2025 for 24.2% growth.
In the video Brian speaks to sky high forward earnings multiple but as long as the growth continues and the company continues to improve the margin profile the stock should be fine.
Next up is Viking Holdings (VIK - Free Report) Which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and also sports the growth divergence with an A for Growth and an F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. There isn’t a lot of operating history for this shipping company, but we do see three straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
In the video Brian speaks to the first quarter as a public company and why it often results in an earnings per share loss. At the same time a look forward at the earnings estimates for the first quarter of next year also shows the company is expected to post a loss.
Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.