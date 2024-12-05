Back to top

Sprinklr (CXM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, Sprinklr (CXM - Free Report) reported revenue of $200.69 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.55 million, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprinklr performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Subscription: 80% compared to the 81% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross Margin - Professional services: -10% versus -15% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $180.63 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $178.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $20.06 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.4%.
Shares of Sprinklr have returned +15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

