Verint (VRNT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Verint Systems (VRNT - Free Report) reported $224.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.21 million, representing a surprise of +6.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Verint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP: $23.47 million versus $21.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.
  • Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP: $20.86 million compared to the $23.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP: $25.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.3%.
Shares of Verint have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

