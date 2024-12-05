PVH (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PVH (PVH) Q3 Earnings
PVH (PVH - Free Report) reported $2.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $3.03 for the same period compares to $2.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.61, the EPS surprise was +16.09%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for PVH here>>>
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America: $349.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $355.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
- Revenue- Calvin Klein North America: $341.80 million versus $365.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.
- Revenue- Calvin Klein International: $652.10 million compared to the $630.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International: $851.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $803.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
- Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale: $60.30 million versus $65.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.9% change.
- Revenue- Total Calvin Klein: $993.90 million versus $996.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
- Revenue- Royalty revenue: $97.90 million versus $109.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.
- Revenue- Advertising and other revenue: $26.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.
- Revenue- Net sales: $2.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
Shares of PVH have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.