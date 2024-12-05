Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) is a franchise bottler company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY - Free Report) is a dental products company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

