Compared to Estimates, Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2024, Patterson Cos. (
PDCO Quick Quote PDCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was -4.08%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Patterson Cos. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Dental supply: $611.68 million compared to the $623.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Net sales- Animal Health: $1.05 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Net Sales- Corporate: $8.11 million versus $3.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +358.2% change. Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total: $1.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total: $111.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $105.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable: $348.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software: $185.15 million compared to the $194.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year. Net Sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other: $77.62 million compared to the $78.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other: $25.71 million compared to the $23.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment: $30.58 million compared to the $30.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable: $998.30 million versus $967.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment- Total: $215.74 million compared to the $224.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Patterson Cos. here>>>
Shares of Patterson Cos. have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended October 2024, Patterson Cos. (PDCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was -4.08%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Patterson Cos. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Patterson Cos. here>>>
- Net Sales- Dental supply: $611.68 million compared to the $623.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
- Net sales- Animal Health: $1.05 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
- Net Sales- Corporate: $8.11 million versus $3.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +358.2% change.
- Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total: $1.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
- Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total: $111.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $105.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
- Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable: $348.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
- Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software: $185.15 million compared to the $194.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.
- Net Sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other: $77.62 million compared to the $78.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other: $25.71 million compared to the $23.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment: $30.58 million compared to the $30.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable: $998.30 million versus $967.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
- Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment- Total: $215.74 million compared to the $224.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
Shares of Patterson Cos. have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.