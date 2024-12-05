Back to top

Company News for Dec 5, 2024

  • Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. ((DLTR - Free Report) ) gained 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.
  • Foot Locker, Inc.’s ((FL - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 8.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. 
  • Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. ((THO - Free Report) ) declined 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.26 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. 
  • Okta, Inc.’s ((OKTA - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.

