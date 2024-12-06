Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Honeywell to Enhance Automation Efficiency at Melton Hospital

Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) has been chosen by Melton Hospital to manage the latter’s building automation systems to improve energy use and efficiency.

This Australia-based 274-bed hospital will be Victoria's first fully electric hospital and aligns with the region’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The facility will provide maternity, mental health, neonatal and radiology services as well as a 24-hour emergency department. It will also include an education hub for training healthcare professionals.

Per the 25-year deal, Honeywell will use its building management solutions, including Honeywell Forge Enterprise Performance Management software, to improve energy efficiency and security. The software uses machine learning to continuously monitor energy consumption, allowing the hospital to adjust settings for energy savings while maintaining air quality. By using Honeywell Forge, the Melton Hospital will be able to reduce unplanned energy expenses.

Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is benefiting from strength in its commercial aviation aftermarket business, driven by solid demand in the air transport and business aviation markets.

In the past year, HON stock has gained 16.2% against the industry’s 5.1% decline.

However, HON has been witnessing weakness in the warehouse and workflow solutions businesses due to lower demand for projects, which has been affecting the Industrial Automation segment's performance.

