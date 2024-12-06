Back to top

Veeva (VEEV) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) reported revenue of $699.21 million, up 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.75, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $684.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was +10.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Veeva performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services: 86.2% versus 85.4% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other: 33.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 31.6%.
  • Revenues- Subscription services: $580.85 million compared to the $571.44 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $118.36 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $113.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions: $72.50 million versus $68.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions: $302.47 million compared to the $293.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions: $278.38 million versus $277.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions: $45.86 million compared to the $45.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
Shares of Veeva have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

