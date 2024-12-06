Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DocuSign (DOCU) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended October 2024, DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) reported revenue of $754.82 million, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $744.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +4.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DocuSign performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-GAAP billings: $752.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $715.59 million.
  • Total Customers: 1.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.63 million.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $20.13 million versus $20.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $734.69 million versus $723.05 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross profit: $619.11 million compared to the $607.63 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Professional services and other gross profit: $3.26 million compared to the -$1.97 million average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for DocuSign here>>>

Shares of DocuSign have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Docusign Inc. (DOCU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise