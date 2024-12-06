Back to top

Lululemon (LULU) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) reported $2.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $2.87 for the same period compares to $2.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.69, the EPS surprise was +6.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total stores: 749 versus 734 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Gross Square Footage: 3,231 Ksq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,125.45 Ksq ft.
  • Total Comparable Sales(Change in constant dollars): 3% versus 2.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Comparable Sales: 4% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- China Mainland: $318.34 million compared to the $318.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $1.42 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Rest of World: $307.94 million compared to the $277.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce: $944.78 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $951.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores: $1.21 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
  • Net Revenue by Channel- Other: $241.36 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $244.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
  • Net Revenue by Category- Other categories: $289.54 million versus $284.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
Shares of Lululemon have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

