The Cooper Companies (COO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

The Cooper Companies (COO - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of -0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Cooper Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Geography- Americas: $270.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $284.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
  • Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific: $149.30 million versus $150.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Revenue by Geography- EMEA: $256.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $244.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI: $676.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $682.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI: $342 million compared to the $345.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical: $202.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $210.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility: $139.20 million versus $135.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI- Sphere, other: $353.20 million versus $351.26 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric and multifocal: $323.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $331.26 million.
Shares of The Cooper Companies have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

