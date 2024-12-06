Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Smartsheet (SMAR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, Smartsheet (SMAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $286.87 million, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $283.65 million, representing a surprise of +1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Smartsheet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $13.17 million compared to the $13.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $273.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $270.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.
Shares of Smartsheet have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

