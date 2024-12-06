We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of Nordson (NDSN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $733.33 million, increasing 2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nordson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' should arrive at $407.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' of $135.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions' to come in at $197.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' will reach $25.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.53 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions' should come in at $50.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions' will reach $136.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $131.45 million.
Over the past month, shares of Nordson have returned -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, NDSN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.