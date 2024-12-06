Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Five Below (FIVE) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended October 2024, Five Below (FIVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $843.71 million, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $800.62 million, representing a surprise of +5.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +162.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Five Below performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales: 0.6% compared to the -4.8% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Total stores at end of period: 1,749 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,748.
  • New Store Openings: 82 versus 80 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average net sales per store: $0.48 million versus $0.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Five Below have returned +26.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

