Company News for Dec 6, 2024

  • Shares of Dollar General Corporation ((DG - Free Report) ) gained 0.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $10.18 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.13 billion. 
  • GMS Inc.’s ((GMS - Free Report) ) shares declined 4.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 per share. 
  • Shares of Five Below, Inc. ((FIVE - Free Report) ) jumped 10.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. 
  • Verint Systems Inc.’s ((VRNT - Free Report) ) shares surged 23.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.54 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share.

