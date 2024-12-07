We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intel (INTC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest market close, Intel (INTC - Free Report) reached $20.92, with a +0.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.
Shares of the world's largest chipmaker have depreciated by 20.7% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intel in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 77.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.77 billion, reflecting a 10.61% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.09 per share and a revenue of $52.59 billion, signifying shifts of -108.57% and -3.01%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.21% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.