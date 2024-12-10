Back to top

Company News for Dec 9, 2024

  • BRP Inc. ((DOOO - Free Report) ) shares surged 6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.
  • Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. ((LULU - Free Report) ) soared 15.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.87, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69.
  • Veeva Systems Inc.’s ((VEEV - Free Report) ) shares climbed 8.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.75, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.
  • Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. ((ULTA - Free Report) ) jumped 9%. after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $5.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47.

