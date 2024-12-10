We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Grab These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns
Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.
In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and relatively better investment prospects. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Technology mutual funds, namely Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors (FELIX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX - Free Report) and DWS Science and Technology (KTCAX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors invests the majority of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the business of semiconductors and related equipment. FELIX chooses to invest in stocks based on the fundamental analysis of each issuer's financial condition, industry position and market and economic conditions.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors has three-year annualized returns of 22.6%. As of July 2024, FELIX held 38 issues, with 25.8% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.
Fidelity Select Technology seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that benefit significantly from technology advances and improvement. FSPTX uses fundamental analysis like financial condition, industry position and market conditions to select investments.
Fidelity Select Technology has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%. FSPTX has an expense ratio of 0.62% compared with the category average of 1.25%.
DWS Science and Technology invests most of its net assets in common stocks of science and technology companies. KTCAX concentrates its assets in the group of industries constituting the technology sector and may focus on one or more industries in the technology sector.
DWS Science and Technology has three-year annualized returns of 9.6%. Sebastian P. Werner has been one of the fund managers of KTCAX since November 2017.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology mutual funds.
