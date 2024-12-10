QIAGEN Stock Might Rise Following 1000 EZ2 Connect Placements

On Friday,
QIAGEN N.V. ( QGEN Quick Quote QGEN - Free Report) reached a milestone with more than 1000 EZ2 Connect automated sample preparation instrument placements. The updated EZ2 Connect has quickly become a market-leading instrument for sample preparation and data management, contributing to over 5,500 EZ series instruments placed globally.
The latest development highlights customers’ trust in QIAGEN’s automation portfolio to enhance laboratory operations.
QGEN Stock’s Trend Following the News
Subsequent to the news, QGEN's share price moved south 0.02% to $43.42 on Friday. QIAGEN is gaining synergies from its continuous efforts in expanding its portfolio of automated sample preparation solutions, aiming to support laboratories in achieving greater efficiency and consistency in their processes. Henceforth, we expect the latest achievement to motivate market sentiment in favor of QGEN in the upcoming days.
QIAGEN currently has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.52% for the trailing four quarters.
About QIAGEN’s EZ2 Connect
Launched in 2021, EZ2 Connect automates the entire nucleic acid purification process, reducing hands-on time and increasing throughput while maintaining high precision and reproducibility. Using EZ2 Connect enables researchers to focus on data analysis and interpretation instead of repetitive manual sample processing. The system is particularly beneficial for laboratories handling medium volumes of samples for use across a range of downstream molecular biology research applications, such as digital PCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS).
The EZ2 Connect portfolio encompasses kits and instruments such as EZ2 Connect MDx tailored for diagnostic applications and clinical labs, and EZ2 Connect FX supporting forensic scientists with dedicated human ID and forensics protocols.
QIAGEN’s Business Advancements
QIAGEN has recently launched the EZ2 PowerFecal Pro DNA/RNA Kit. The new kit expands the EZ2 Connect consumables portfolio into gut microbiome research. With this, researchers can learn about gut bacteria's role in metabolic processes, immune function and disease progression.
The company plans to expand the EZ2 Connect portfolio by introducing new kits in 2025 for the isolation of RNA from blood samples and forensic applications.
Industry Prospects Favor QIAGEN
Per a Bis Research
report, the global automated sample preparation market was valued at $1.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $3.73 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 10% during the period. The market’s growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-throughput and standardized sample processing, especially in industries such as genomics. Additionally, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer cases also fuels market growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Another Recent Development by QIAGEN
QIAGEN recently launched two new tools for designing and ordering custom solutions to support microbial analysis of bacterial, fungal and viral targets. These new tools should enable researchers to customize their assays and panels for the QIAcuity digital PCR (dPCR) system and any third-party next-generation sequencing (NGS) system. These customizable digital PCR assays will be available on QIAGEN’s GeneGlobe web portal.
QGEN Stock Price Performance
In the past year, QGEN’s shares have risen 0.1% against the
industry’s 0.7% decline. QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) , Penumbra ( PEN Quick Quote PEN - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) . While ResMed sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Haemonetics and Penumbra carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Haemonetics has an earnings yield of 5.02% compared with the industry’s 1.18%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.39%. The company’s shares have risen 1.8% compared with the industry’s 23.1% growth in the past year. Estimates for HAE’s 2025 EPS have moved north 0.4% to $4.59 in the past 30 days.
Estimates for Penumbra’s 2024 EPS have moved north 8.1% to $2.79 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.7%. PEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 10.54%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2025 EPS have risen 2.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 86.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.1% growth. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%.
Image: Bigstock
