Equinor, Shell Form JV to Secure UK Oil and Gas Production

Equinor UK Ltd, a subsidiary of
Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) , and Shell UK Limited, a subsidiary of Shell plc ( SHEL Quick Quote SHEL - Free Report) , join forces to establish the UK’s largest independent oil and gas producer. The newly formed incorporated joint venture (IJV) will combine the companies’ UK offshore oil and gas assets to enhance domestic energy production and security.
Equinor and Shell will equally own the venture, leveraging their decades of expertise in the UK North Sea. The primary focus is to extend the productive life of the region's oil and gas assets, ensuring economic recovery in a maturing basin facing natural production declines. Based in Aberdeen, the heart of the UK’s energy sector, the venture will consolidate critical assets from both companies, including Mariner, Buzzard and Shearwater.
Philippe Mathieu, executive vice president for Exploration and Production International at Equinor, highlighted that the transaction enhances Equinor's near-term cash flow while supporting the UK's energy supply and advancing decarbonization initiatives.
The IJV will focus on sustaining energy production during the UK’s energy transition. By combining resources, the venture aims to remain competitive while supporting energy demands for UK households and industries. Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream director, emphasized that the new venture will be crucial in ensuring the UK’s secure energy supply while supporting a balanced energy transition.
By 2025, the IJV is projected to produce more than 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. While combining resources for the IJV, Equinor and Shell will retain the ownership of strategic assets, including Equinor’s offshore wind and cross-border projects, Shell’s floating wind developments and the Acorn carbon capture project.
Equinor will benefit from increased short-term production and cash flow while balancing its risk exposure with a 50% ownership in the IJV. The transaction, set to be effective from Jan. 1, 2025, is expected to be closed by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.
This collaboration between EQNR and Shell marks a significant step in sustaining the UK’s energy security while navigating a complex energy transition. The combined expertise of these global leaders positions the new entity to maximize the potential of the UK Continental Shelf and contribute meaningfully to the nation's energy landscape.
Image: Bigstock
