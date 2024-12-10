Beam Therapeutics Appoints Sravan Emany as New CFO, Shares Up

Shares of
Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) were up 5.5% on Dec. 6 after the company announced that it has appointed Sravan K. Emany as its new chief financial officer (CFO).
He will assume his new role on Dec. 19, 2024.
Emany most recently served as CFO and the chief operating officer at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. He previously held senior leadership positions at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a healthcare company, and also worked as an investment banker at Bank of America and BofA Securities.
Emany also held other financial roles at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and served on the board of directors of Assertio Holdings.
BEAM’s erstwhile CFO, Terry-Ann Burrell, stepped down from her role effective Aug. 9, 2024.
BEAM's Price Performance
Year to date, shares of Beam Therapeutics have decreased 1.8% compared with the
BEAM’s pipeline of gene editing therapies is based on its proprietary base editing technology. The company is advancing its base editing technology across three disease area portfolios, namely, hematology, immunology/oncology and genetic diseases.
BEAM's Recent Pipeline Updates
Beam Therapeutics is developing its leading ex-vivo genome-editing candidate, BEAM-101, in the phase I/II BEACON study for the treatment of adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).
In a separate press release, the company announced new safety and efficacy data from the BEACON study on BEAM-101 in SCD patients with severe vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs).
To date, more than 35 patients have been enrolled in the BEACON study investigating BEAM-101 for the treatment of SCD and out of these 11 patients have been dosed. Seven patients were treated with BEAM-101 in the study as of the data cut-off date of Oct 28, 2024 and included in the safety and efficacy analysis.
Data from the same showed that treatment with BEAM-101 led to a robust and durable increase in fetal hemoglobin (HbF) of more than 60% and a reduction in sickle hemoglobin (HbS) to less than 40%.
Treatment with BEAM-101 also demonstrated rapid neutrophil and platelet engraftment and normalized or improved markers of hemolysis in all the patients.
The data suggested that the initial safety profile of BEAM-101 was consistent with busulfan conditioning and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
Besides BEAM-101, BEAM is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline by developing BEAM-301 and BEAM-302 for treating glycogen storage disease Type Ia and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, respectively.
With the ongoing studies on its pipeline candidates, it remains to be seen how the leadership transition helps Beam Therapeutics in developing a differentiated class of precision genetic medicines and driving long-term growth.
BEAM's Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Beam Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the biotech sector are
Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR), Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) and Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL), each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.79 to 94 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $2.35 to $1.57 during the same time. Year to date, shares of IMCR have declined 53.9%.
IMCR’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 25.57%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.59 to $1.29. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $1.54 to 79 cents during the same time. Year to date, shares of SPRO have declined 20.4%.
SPRO’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 94.42%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2024 bottom line have moved up from a loss of 58 cents to earnings of 34 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $2.13 to $1.84 during the same time. Year to date, shares of CSTL have surged 44.5%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 172.72%.
