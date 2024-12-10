The Cooper Companies (COO) International Revenue in Focus: Trends and Expectations

Did you analyze how
The Cooper Companies ( COO Quick Quote COO - Free Report) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending October 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this surgical and contact lens products maker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.
In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.
Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.
While analyzing COO's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.02 billion, marking an increase of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting COO's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.
A Dive into COO's International Revenue Trends
EMEA accounted for 25.20% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $256.6 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.82%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $244.8 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $256.5 million (25.58%) and $225 million (24.27%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Of the total revenue, $149.3 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 14.66%. This represented a surprise of -0.8% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $150.51 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $139.3 million, or 13.89%, and $140 million, or 15.10%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets
Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies to report a total revenue of $992.15 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 6.5% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from EMEA and Asia Pacific are predicted to be 25.8% and 14%, corresponding to amounts of $256.08 million and $138.53 million, respectively.
For the full year, the company is expected to generate $4.13 billion in total revenue, up 6% from the previous year. Revenues from EMEA and Asia Pacific are expected to constitute 26.6% ($1.1 billion) and 14.3% ($588.34 million) of the total, respectively.
Key Takeaways
The dependency of The Cooper Companies on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.
In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.
Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.
Boasting a remarkable track record that's been
externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.
At the moment, The Cooper Companies has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Reviewing The Cooper Companies' Recent Stock Price Trends
Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 4.9%, against an upturn of 2.9% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts The Cooper Companies among its entities, has depreciated by 1.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 10.7% versus the S&P 500's 12.8% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 8.4% over the same period.
