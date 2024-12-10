Unlocking Guidewire Software (GWRE) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you assessed how the international operations of
Guidewire Software ( GWRE Quick Quote GWRE - Free Report) performed in the quarter ended October 2024? For this provider of software to the insurance industry, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.
The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.
Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.
Upon examining GWRE's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.
For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $262.9 million, experiencing an increase of 26.8% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of GWRE's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.
Unveiling Trends in GWRE's International Revenues
Total EMEA generated $35.2 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 13.39% of the total. This represented a surprise of -4.44% compared to the $36.83 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Total EMEA accounted for $48.27 million (16.56%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $32.92 million (15.87%) to the total revenue.
During the quarter, Canada contributed $36.8 million in revenue, making up 14.00% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million, this meant a surprise of +27.74%. Looking back, Canada contributed $32.77 million, or 11.24%, in the previous quarter, and $23.55 million, or 11.36%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Of the total revenue, $2.33 million came from Other Americas during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 0.89%. This represented a surprise of -19.06% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $2.88 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $4.29 million, or 1.47%, and $2.37 million, or 1.14%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Total APAC accounted for 9.63% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $25.33 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +39.7%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $18.13 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Total APAC contributed $21.01 million (7.21%) and $18.08 million (8.72%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets
Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software to report a total revenue of $282.9 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 17.4% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Total EMEA, Canada, Other Americas and Total APAC are predicted to be 14.9%, 10.9%, 1.1% and 7.5%, corresponding to amounts of $42.09 million, $30.82 million, $3.2 million and $21.13 million, respectively.
For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $1.14 billion, which signifies a rise of 16.8% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Total EMEA at 14.9% ($170.61 million), Canada at 11.2% ($127.75 million), Other Americas at 1.2% ($13.47 million) and Total APAC at 7.3% ($83.73 million).
The Bottom Line
Guidewire Software's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.
In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.
We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.
The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through
external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.
Guidewire Software currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Examining the Latest Trends in Guidewire Software's Stock Value
The stock has declined by 8.9% over the past month compared to the 2.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Guidewire Software, has increased 3.4% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 3.4% relative to the S&P 500's 12.8% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 17% increase.
Image: Bigstock
