Stay Ahead of the Game With Ciena (CIEN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ciena (
CIEN Quick Quote CIEN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.1 billion, declining 2.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ciena metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Networking Platforms' to reach $843.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Global Services' at $148.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation)' to come in at $314.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +207.7% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Platform Software and Services' should arrive at $89.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Optical Networking' will reach $731.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Routing and Switching' will likely reach $113.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services' will reach $28.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +41.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Products' will reach $881.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should come in at $223.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Global Services- Maintenance Support and Training' reaching $77.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Global Services- Installation and Deployment' of $59.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Global Services- Consulting and Network Design' stands at $15.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ciena here>>> Shares of Ciena have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CIEN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
